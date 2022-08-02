The summer pattern will remain strong through the workweek as the area gets through the peak of summer. Afternoon highs will continue to reach up into the upper 90s and low 100s with some afternoon cumulus clouds developing as well.

Wednesday, the northeastern parts of the Concho Valley will be under a Heat Advisory from 1PM to 8PM due to temperatures reaching up into the 103-105 range. With the upper level pattern settled in place over the western United States, no major changes are expected with the forecast.

This weekend, for both Saturday and Sunday some increased moisture from the southeast will move into the region. That could spark a very isolated shower or storm but most of the Concho Valley will stay dry and only see some increased cloud coverage. that could help to pull down those afternoon highs by a couple of degrees.