Cooler temperatures across the Concho Valley with most of area topping out in the 90s for afternoon highs. Mostly clear skies throughout the region with winds out of the northeast following yesterday’s cold front. Temperatures tonight will fall back down into the upper 60s for overnight lows.

Conditions will stay fairly quiet for the majority of the week ahead and into the Labor Day weekend. Mostly clear skies and afternoon high around the 100 degree mark will persist through the rest of the week.

Tropical activity is picking across the Atlantic with Hurricanes Franklin and Idalia both expect to become major hurricanes with Idalia projected to make landfall along the gulf coast of Florida.