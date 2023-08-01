Another day of trying to beat the heat here in the Concho Valley. Temps have been in the triple digits for several hours. We reached an afternoon high of 105 degrees here in San Angelo, which is exactly what we saw yesterday afternoon as well. Skies have been extremely sunny and blue, with no clouds really seen through the area. Winds have been out of the south southeast around 10 mph. We also still have heat advisories as well excessive heat warnings in place across the majority of the area once again continuing all the way until 8 PM tonight. As we pass sunset our temps will slowly but surely cool down into the 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain clear through the night, allowing us to see our bright full moon as it rises.