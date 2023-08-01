Another day of trying to beat the heat here in the Concho Valley. Temps have been in the triple digits for several hours. We reached an afternoon high of 105 degrees here in San Angelo, which is exactly what we saw yesterday afternoon as well. Skies have been extremely sunny and blue, with no clouds really seen through the area. Winds have been out of the south southeast around 10 mph. We also still have heat advisories as well excessive heat warnings in place across the majority of the area once again continuing all the way until 8 PM tonight. As we pass sunset our temps will slowly but surely cool down into the 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain clear through the night, allowing us to see our bright full moon as it rises.
San Angelo99°F Sunny Feels like 99°
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 19%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
77°F Clear skies. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Robert Lee100°F Sunny Feels like 100°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 17%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
77°F A clear sky. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eldorado96°F Sunny Feels like 96°
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 21%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F A clear sky. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Mertzon97°F Sunny Feels like 97°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 19%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F A clear sky. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eden96°F Sunny Feels like 96°
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 21%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
