Some lingering cloud coverage for much of the Concho Valley, but the rain showers in the southwestern parts are slowly moving out of the region. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows falling back into the 70s.

Wednesday, slightly drier for start of school across the area, with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and some locations could cross the triple digit threshold. The hot and dry start to the school year doesn’t last long as the pattern begin to change.

Thursday, a cold front moves into the state of Texas and begins to stall out over Central Texas and Concho Valley. That will drop those afternoon highs a bit while also increase rain chances throughout the area. Rain chances will dip slightly for the weekend and another wave of cooler temperatures and rain showers for the majority of next week.