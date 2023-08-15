Temperatures cooler across the region as afternoon highs have mostly peaked in the upper 90s for the majority of the region. Skies have stayed been mostly clear with a few passing cloud in from the east and northeast. Temperatures will cool back down into the upper 60s and lower 70s for a pleasant evening ahead.

Wednesday, winds will slowly turn back out of the south, while high pressure aloft will move back over the central plains. This will work in tandem to increase temperatures back up into the 100s with excessive heat warnings likely returning to finish the work week.