KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, April the 6th

Another windy day with 15 to 20 miles per hour and gusts getting up to 30 miles per hour. Partly cloudy skies and highs got to the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight clouds stay around and warm lows in the low 60s. Wednesday a front moves across the Concho Valley. This cools our highs into the mid 80s. End of the week temperatures get back to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Saturday another front comes through and cools down to mid 80s. Sunday warms back to the upper 80s. Monday another front brings back cool temperatures to the low 80s.

Tuesday

84° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 61°

Wednesday

85° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 85° 51°

Thursday

91° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 91° 60°

Friday

94° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 94° 53°

Saturday

81° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 55°

Sunday

93° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 59°

Monday

81° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 81° 50°

82°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

9 PM
Clear
0%
79°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
70°

68°

4 AM
Clear
2%
68°

67°

5 AM
Clear
4%
67°

66°

6 AM
Clear
5%
66°

63°

7 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

67°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
83°
San Angelo

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

78°F Sunny Feels like 79°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

80°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

