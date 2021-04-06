KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, April the 6th

Another windy day with 15 to 20 miles per hour and gusts getting up to 30 miles per hour. Partly cloudy skies and highs got to the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight clouds stay around and warm lows in the low 60s. Wednesday a front moves across the Concho Valley. This cools our highs into the mid 80s. End of the week temperatures get back to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Saturday another front comes through and cools down to mid 80s. Sunday warms back to the upper 80s. Monday another front brings back cool temperatures to the low 80s.