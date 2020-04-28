KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, April the 28th

A hot and sunny day with highs for most getting to 100 and a few getting to the upper 90s. A break from the hot temperatures arrives early Wednesday. A cold front brings normal seasonable highs back to the Concho Valley, highs get to mid 80s.

Rest of the week and into the weekend is a hot and quite weather pattern. A low pressure in the northern part of the state keeps us hot with upper 90s and a few days getting to 100. The next break from these hot temperatures will becoming middle of next week.

