KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, April the 27th

A few showers in the eastern part of the Concho Valley. Clouds and rain chances are clearing out for a little bit before our next chances coming through overnight. A slight risk of severe thunderstorms throughout the Concho Valley. The big threats are hail and strong winds. Overnight lows are warm and in the upper 60s.

Wednesday has another chance for storms in the early morning and afternoon. These storms also have the slight risk for severe thunderstorms. Highs get to the low 80s.

Thursday the rain chances are moving out as cool air moves in from the North. Highs get down to the mid 70s. For the weekend and next week temperatures warm up. 90s for highs and low in the low 60s.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

87° / 70°
Fair
Fair 0% 87° 70°

Wednesday

89° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 89° 60°

Thursday

73° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 73° 55°

Friday

74° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 74° 56°

Saturday

79° / 60°
Showers
Showers 38% 79° 60°

Sunday

94° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 94° 65°

Monday

95° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 95° 63°

Hourly Forecast

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
74°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
72°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
72°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
72°

72°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
72°

71°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
71°

71°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
71°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
71°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
75°

77°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
77°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
87°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
87°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
84°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
82°
San Angelo

86°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 87°
Wind
21 mph SSE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Robert Lee

88°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 90°
Wind
20 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
67°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
72%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
63%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eden

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 81°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds and becoming windy with thunderstorms, especially early. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Variable clouds and becoming windy with thunderstorms, especially early. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
