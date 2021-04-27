KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, April the 27th

A few showers in the eastern part of the Concho Valley. Clouds and rain chances are clearing out for a little bit before our next chances coming through overnight. A slight risk of severe thunderstorms throughout the Concho Valley. The big threats are hail and strong winds. Overnight lows are warm and in the upper 60s.

Wednesday has another chance for storms in the early morning and afternoon. These storms also have the slight risk for severe thunderstorms. Highs get to the low 80s.

Thursday the rain chances are moving out as cool air moves in from the North. Highs get down to the mid 70s. For the weekend and next week temperatures warm up. 90s for highs and low in the low 60s.