KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, april the 20th

Weather

The cold front has been moving through our area. Highs only got to the mid 60s before the front came through. Overnight lows are on the chilly side with mid 30s. The northern part of the Concho Valley are under a Frost Advisory from 3 AM to 9 AM.

Partly cloudy and skies along with cool temperature for the middle of the week. Highs stay in the mid 60s. Friday a warm front brings highs into the 80s along with rain and storm chances. The timing of the rain is looking to be late afternoon. Saturday has a slight cool down of upper 70s.

Next week we setup for a warm and quiet weather pattern. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. A few areas could get into the low 90s.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

56° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 56° 38°

Wednesday

63° / 47°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 1% 63° 47°

Thursday

70° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 70° 59°

Friday

86° / 55°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 53% 86° 55°

Saturday

83° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 83° 53°

Sunday

91° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 91° 62°

Monday

91° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 91° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

11 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

1 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

2 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

3 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

4 AM
Clear
1%
41°

40°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
40°

39°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

39°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

40°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
40°

42°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

45°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

46°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
46°

49°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
49°

52°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
52°

55°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°
