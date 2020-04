One more day of cold temperatures throughout the day and evening. A Frost advisory is in effect for 4:00 AM to 9:00 AM Wednesday morning. Highs get into the mid 60s for middle of the week. Friday a cold front brings highs back to low 70s. The cold front is dry and won’t bring any rain for the Concho Valley.

The weekend brings warm temperatures and isolated rain chances on Saturday. Next week southerly flowing winds brings back 80s for highs.