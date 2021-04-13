KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, April the 13th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Highs are in the low 60s and cloudy skies. In the upper atmosphere winds are from the south west. Slight rain chances stay for the overnight hours with temperatures getting into the low 50s. Wednesday stays cold and cloudy with another round of showers. Thursday is another day of cloudy and cold conditions. Thursday has more wide spread showers across the Concho Valley. Friday brings a break from the cold temperatures but keeps the rain chances.

A cold front on Saturday brings back chilly highs in the low 60s along with rain chances. The cold temperatures linger into Sunday and Monday of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

65° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 65° 58°

Wednesday

67° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 67° 55°

Thursday

64° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 64° 58°

Friday

79° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 79° 43°

Saturday

62° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 62° 42°

Sunday

61° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 61° 42°

Monday

66° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 66° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

61°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

61°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

60°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
60°

60°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
60°

60°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
60°

60°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
60°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
59°

60°

5 AM
Cloudy
18%
60°

59°

6 AM
Cloudy
13%
59°

59°

7 AM
Cloudy
12%
59°

59°

8 AM
Cloudy
11%
59°

59°

9 AM
Cloudy
13%
59°

60°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
60°

60°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
60°

62°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
62°

63°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
63°

64°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
64°

65°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
65°

66°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

5 PM
Cloudy
21%
66°

66°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
66°
Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eden

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eden

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.