KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, April the 13th

Highs are in the low 60s and cloudy skies. In the upper atmosphere winds are from the south west. Slight rain chances stay for the overnight hours with temperatures getting into the low 50s. Wednesday stays cold and cloudy with another round of showers. Thursday is another day of cloudy and cold conditions. Thursday has more wide spread showers across the Concho Valley. Friday brings a break from the cold temperatures but keeps the rain chances.

A cold front on Saturday brings back chilly highs in the low 60s along with rain chances. The cold temperatures linger into Sunday and Monday of next week.