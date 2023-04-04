Winds increased for this Tuesday with them out of the west southwest around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Our highest gust so far here in San Angelo being 39 mph. Temps increased into the upper 80s and low 90s once again for our afternoon highs across the area. We’ve seen some partly sunny conditions with skies full of thin cirrostratus clouds that we’ve been seeing blanket the sky and partly shadow our sunshine. Going into the evening our temps will take a pretty steep drop and we’ll see overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds slightly increase, but we’ll still see them out of the west southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts still up to 35 mph. Overnight skies will remain partly cloudy.

For our afternoon tomorrow our highs also take a plunge, with them only reaching the upper 60s to mid 70s. Skies will be sunny and winds will be out of the north northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Passing sunset our temps drop to the low to mid 40s for our overnight lows across the Concho Valley. Winds overnight will be out of the east at 5-10 mph. Overnight skies will regain cloud coverage for a mostly cloudy night.

Looking forward to our Thursday we see temps in the upper 60s and low 70s once again through afternoon for highs. Winds will be out of the east northeast through our day at 10-15 mph with possible gusts up to 25 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny through the early parts of the day and once again gain coverage as we head into the night. With this moisture increasing we could see a possible isolated shower move across the area into the later evening hours. Overnight temps will drop down into the mid to upper 40s for lows. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.