A pretty big jump in our temperatures with our afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Skies were cloudy through the morning and we saw some breaks in the clouds through the afternoon. We hold on to an isolated shot at seeing some thunderstorms develop. Winds have been out of the south at about 15 mph. Temps will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s overnight for lows. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with storms possible but isolated overnight as well. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Afternoon highs tomorrow will be a tiny bit warmer with most of us reaching the mid to upper 80s and few able to reach the low 90s. Winds will be out of the south around 15 mph becoming out of the west northwest through the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and an isolated shower is possible. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s. Winds will be out of the west southwest around 10 mph and will shift out of the northeast overnight. Skies will remain cloudy and we hold on to isolated rain chances.

Temps drop for our Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the north northwest at 10 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny. Overnight temps will fall down to the mid 50s. Skies will remain mostly clear and winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph and shift out of the southeast further into the evening.