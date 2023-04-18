We saw another increase for our temps across the Concho Valley throughout this Tuesday afternoon. Highs ranged in the upper 80s to low 90s. Skies were cloudy through the morning and cleared out for most of the afternoon with some isolated areas developing cumulus clouds. This brought some brief showers through the area. Winds have been pretty breezy and out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Through the evening we will see our temps drop to the mid to low 60s for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the south still at 15-20 mph though now gusting up to 30 mph. Skies will increase cloud coverage through the overnight hours.

Wednesdays temps will be fairly similar to what we saw today, though possibly a bit warmer. Highs expected in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Winds will shift with them now out of the south southwest around 15 mph with gusts around 25 mph. Skies will be cloudy through the morning hours and will clear out throughout the afternoon. Some eastern counties may hold onto some clouds throughout the day. We could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Temps will drop to the mid to upper 60s for our lows. Winds will be out of south at 15-20 mph. Skies overnight will start mostly clear and transition into partly cloudy through the later hours.

Our temps for Thursday will increase once again with them rising into the low to possible mid 90s for our afternoon highs. Skies will be sunny though some areas will see an increase in cloud coverage as well as a possible thunderstorm that could develop. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph through the morning hours and shift out of the west as we go through the afternoon. Evening temps will drop to the mid to upper 50s for overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear. Winds will be out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph though shifting out of the south southeast as we pass midnight.