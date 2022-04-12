This afternoon saw some showers and storm develop in places like Runnels Co. and begin moving off to the east. Through the evening hours any convection will continue to push further east and out of the area.

A cold front moves into the region early Wednesday morning, turning winds out of the northwest and that will bring in much cooler temperatures to the region, with afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s. Red Flag Warnings have been issued will go into effect Wednesday at 10AM until 8PM due to the increased winds and dry conditions.

Thursday offer a slight break from the winds, as they slowly return from the south and southwest, and that will restart a warming trend going into the Easter weekend with afternoon highs in the low 90s for Easter.

Early next week, a second cold front move into the area, no rain expected with this one either but those afternoon highs will drop from the 90s back down into the 80s.