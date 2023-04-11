Another afternoon where afternoon highs across the Concho Valley ranged from the mid 70s to low 80s. Skies were cloudy through the morning and we even saw some fog through the area, but we have since cleared our skies and are now seeing mostly sunny skies. Winds have remained calm and out of the east and southeast at about 5-10 mph. As we go into the evening our temps will drop to the low 50s. Skies will remain mostly clear through the overnight as well. Winds will be out of the south southeast around 10 mph.

We see a slight increase in our temps for our afternoon tomorrow with afternoon highs mostly in the low 80s. Skies will be sunny all day. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph. As we pass sunset and start to cool into our evening temps, we’ll cool all the way down to the mid to low 50s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain clear overnight, and winds will be out of the southeast at about 10 mph.

Temps for our Thursday are very similar to what we saw through our Wednesday. Afternoon highs stay in the low 80s for most of the area. Skies will be sunny with an occasional high cloud, but not enough to fully block the sun. Winds will start to increase and we’ll see them out of the south at 10-15 mph. Through the overnight hours our temps drop back down into the 50s but only into the upper 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight and winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph.