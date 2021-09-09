KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, September the 9th

Temperatures were warm with low 90s. Overnight temperatures cool down to the low 60s to start out your Friday. Most of the week is warm and quiet. Mid 90s for highs with clear skies. The end of the week and into the weekend is going to be on the hot side. A high pressure to the West brings plenty of warm air for the state. Our highs climb into the upper 90s. This is well above ave rage for this time of year. The high pressure dissipates bringing our temperature back to normal of low 90s.
San Angelo91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
