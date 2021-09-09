KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, September the 9th

Weather

Temperatures were warm with low 90s. Overnight temperatures cool down to the low 60s to start out your Friday. Most of the week is warm and quiet. Mid 90s for highs with clear skies. The end of the week and into the weekend is going to be on the hot side. A high pressure to the West brings plenty of warm air for the state. Our highs climb into the upper 90s. This is well above ave rage for this time of year. The high pressure dissipates bringing our temperature back to normal of low 90s.

Sunny

San Angelo

91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

