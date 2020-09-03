KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, September the 3rd

A warm day with temperatures getting to the upper 90s for San Angelo. Some areas got close to triple digits. South Eastern counties got some showers and storms allowing for a cool down and highs staying closer to low 80s and a few 70s. The evening rain chances slowly diminish while lows get to the low 70s with a few seeing upper 60s.

Rain chances continue for the end of the week and Saturday. These will be late afternoon and evening showers and storms. A few areas that see these rain chances will cool them down. Most highs are going to be in the low 90s.

Next week a front moves through the state late Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances are in the evening Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs are below normal for this time of year with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.