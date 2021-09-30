KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, September the 30th

A warm day for most across the Concho Valley with highs in the upper 80s. As the sunset showers and storms roll in from the West. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for the Westerner parts of our area. Rain and storms stay overnight into Friday.

Friday starts with rain and temperatures in the low 60s. Highs stay cool in the upper 70s. Rain continues into Saturday morning. This leaves the rest of the weekend dry and cool.

Next week a quiet weather pattern of cool temperatures. Winds are from the North. Highs stay in the low 80s. Overnight lows get closer to the 50s. Mostly clear skies.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
18 mph NNE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph ENE
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
61°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
63%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Thunder in the Vicinity

Mertzon

71°F Thunder in the Vicinity Feels like 71°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
62°F Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
92%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Light Rain with Thunder

Eden

76°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 76°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
62°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
71%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News