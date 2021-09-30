KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, September the 30th

A warm day for most across the Concho Valley with highs in the upper 80s. As the sunset showers and storms roll in from the West. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for the Westerner parts of our area. Rain and storms stay overnight into Friday.

Friday starts with rain and temperatures in the low 60s. Highs stay cool in the upper 70s. Rain continues into Saturday morning. This leaves the rest of the weekend dry and cool.

Next week a quiet weather pattern of cool temperatures. Winds are from the North. Highs stay in the low 80s. Overnight lows get closer to the 50s. Mostly clear skies.