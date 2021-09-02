KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, September the 2nd

Weather

Highs got the mid 90s. The heat index made it feel closer to the upper 90s. Overnight lows get to the low 70s. The rest of the week looks to be quiet and warm. Highs are in the mid 90s. A few clouds but mostly clear during the day. Humidity and the heat index are something to watch as we go through this week. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s. The heat index will get close to triple digits for the weekend. If you have any Labor day plans make sure to stay cool.

After labor day temperatures get back to normal. Highs are back to the low 90s with mostly clear skies.

Sunny

San Angelo

92°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

94°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

89°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

91°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

