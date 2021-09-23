KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, September the 23rd

A warmer day with a few clouds as highs got to the upper 80s, Overnight lows are in the low 50s. The end of the week we are warming up into the upper 80s. This is just at average for the end of September. Middle of next week a few rain chances are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. These showers could cool a few areas down into the mid 80s.

These rain chances are due to a low pressure setting up in the Western part of the state. Moisture coming in from the Gulf and uplift from the low are the main drivers for the chances on Tuesday and Wednesday.