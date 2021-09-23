KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, September the 23rd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A warmer day with a few clouds as highs got to the upper 80s, Overnight lows are in the low 50s. The end of the week we are warming up into the upper 80s. This is just at average for the end of September. Middle of next week a few rain chances are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. These showers could cool a few areas down into the mid 80s.

These rain chances are due to a low pressure setting up in the Western part of the state. Moisture coming in from the Gulf and uplift from the low are the main drivers for the chances on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 79°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 79°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News