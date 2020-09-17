KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, September the 17th

A few showers just outside the Concho Valley but we won’t be seeing any more this afternoon. Highs got to the upper 80s for San Angelo and mid 80s for a few other places. Clear skies and overnight lows in the low 60s and a breeze from the North East. The quite weather pattern stays for the weekend with warm afternoons and cool evenings.

Next week staying dry with a chance of rain. This is due to the possibility of a Tropical disturbance forming in the Gulf of Mexico. If the disturbance form into a storm or low pressure it could bring rain.

