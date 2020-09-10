KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, September the 10th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another rainy start to our day. We didn’t see as much rain as Wednesday but temperatures stayed about the same with mid 50s. Isolated rain chances come back for early Friday giving another rain and cloudy start to the day. The clouds and rain chances clear out through the day. With that we got out of the cool mid 50s for our highs. Highs for Friday get to the mid 70s staying cool and fall like for Friday night football.

The weekend are dry and warming up to the mid 80s. We are staying bellow the normal temperatures this time of year. A cooler and quite week is expected with a few isolated pop up showers on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.