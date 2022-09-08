Quiet conditions continue across the Concho Valley. Tonight’s lows will be in the 60s and highs tomorrow reaching the mid 90s once again.

This tranquil weather pattern will persist into the weekend, but a cold front moving in on Sunday will increase the cloud coverage and drop the temperature very slightly. The cold front unfortunately won’t increase rain chances that much for the area, with most of the rain staying up in the Texas Panhandle.

The impacts of Sunday’s cold front will remain minimal as we return back into the mid 90s for next week.