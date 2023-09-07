Temperatures across the Concho Valley soared into the triple digits with many in the area hitting the 100 degree point. A few clouds for the afternoon, but mostly clear skies continue for the state of Texas will persist into Friday.

Friday Night Lights. Record heat expected throughout the state as high pressure stay the dominant feature in the upper levels. Stay hydrated if you plan to head out to any of the local area games.

Increasing cloud for the weekend with afternoon highs still reaching up into the 100s with some spotty showers and storms in the afternoon hours both for Saturday and Sunday.

Next week, Fall Arrives as better rain chances and cooler temperatures move into the state dropping those afternoon high back down into the 90s and 80s.