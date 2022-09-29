Temperatures are getting a little closer to average every day here in the area. We reached the lower 90s once again today for the Concho Valley. Tonight’s conditions will be very nice, as our overnight lows drop into the upper 50s.

Temperatures stay similar tomorrow with a high of 91 and overnight lows dropping back into the upper 50s for the area.

This trend will continue for the rest of the week with a slight drop in temperatures, we will be seeing the mid to upper 80s for our highs and continuing the upper 50s for our lows.

Hurricane Ian has moved through Florida, and has reemerged over open waters in the Atlantic. Hurricane Ian has strengthen back to Hurricane status with winds of 75 MPH. Hurricane Ian will spend the next several hours over the Gulf Stream Current before making another landfall along South Carolina’s coast late Friday afternoon.