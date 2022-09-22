A cold front is moving into north Texas, but will stall out before it makes it to our region. Winds will pick up a little bit from the east, but temperatures for the Concho Valley will stay similar to what they have been- with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the high 60s.

Quiet conditions persistent into the weekend with temperatures remaining above average.

A second cold front is expected to make it’s arrival late Sunday night that will slightly decrease temperatures, but unfortunately will not bring any showers.