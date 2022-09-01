Storms that generated earlier this afternoon toward the southern counties of the Concho Valley will dissipate into the evening hours.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy during the overnight period, along with lows in the low 70s. Showers are possible, but very isolated and short-lived.

Skies will remain cloudy tomorrow keeping our temperatures in the low to mid 80s with just enough instability for thunderstorms to develop. However, this is more likely to the north of us.

Temperatures will continue to stay in the mid 80’s through your labor day weekend, with a little bit of a break in the cloud coverage and rain chances.

No major changes expected as we head into the working week, as slightly rainy conditions continue and temperatures return to the high 80s.