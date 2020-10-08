KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, October the 8th

Another warm day with highs getting to 90 in San Angelo. Other places in the Concho Valley got to the low 90s and upper 80s. Lows are slowly getting warm getting to the mid 50s. This pattern of above average high temperatures continues for the end of the week.

During the weekend an upper atmosphere ridge builds over the state. This brings upper 90s for the weekend. A few places could see close to tying records for this time of year. Saturday’s record was set back in 2019 of 95. Sunday’s record was set back in 1927 of 97.

Hurricane Delta will not be affecting our area. Most we could see from the hurricane is a few clouds on Friday. Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall late Friday and Early Saturday at a Category 2 along the Louisiana Coast.

Monday finally has a cold front that comes to the Concho Valley. Highs will be brought back to normal highs this time of year.