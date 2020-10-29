KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, October the 29th

Warmer temperatures today with highs in the mid 60s. A cool evening with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 30s and a few low 40s. Warming trend stays for the next couple of days. Halloween is the warmest day with mid 70s. \

Early Sunday morning a weak cold front moves across the Concho Valley. This cold front is dry and doesn’t bring a lot of cold air. Highs get back to the upper 60s and lows back in the low 40s. After this cold front next week gets back to mid 70s for highs and lows in the 50s.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

