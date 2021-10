SAN ANGELO, Texas- Pumpkins make great fall decorations, but once the carving and trick-or-treating are over, you can repurpose your pumpkins to benefit wildlife critters and the San Angelo Nature Center knows just the way to help.

"If you decide you want to bring your pumpkins to the Nature Center after Halloween, all of our animals here would really really enjoy them. We feed almost half of our animals pumpkin, from our birds to our outdoor mammals, to some of our reptiles. It's really good for them and they can really enjoy them throughout November hopefully," said Selina McSherry with the San Angelo Nature Center.