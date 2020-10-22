KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, October the 22nd

One more warm day before cool temperatures come to the Concho Valley. Today highs got to the mid 80s with a few upper 80s. Lows are in the 60s before the cold front with temperatures dropping through Friday.

For the weekend we have another warm up that comes through. Saturday has highs in the low 80s and a few upper 70s. Sunday is warmer with upper 80s and winds from the south before a strong second cold front.

This second cold front brings highs in the 40s. Lows are getting close to the freezing point on Tuesday. A few chances of rain on Tuesday that stay rain. Wednesday brings our first freeze along with winter conditions. Temperatures early in the morning are below freezing allowing for a wintry of rain, sleet and snow. This is due to a cut off low that brings the blast of cold air early Wednesday.