KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, October the 21st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A few clouds stuck around through the day and evening. Temperatures gradually warm throughout this week. Mid 80s for highs during the week. Overnight lows get down to the mid 50s. A few isolated showers late tonight. Temperatures stay the same with mid 80s. Winds start to come from the south west, bringing warm air to the Concho Valley. The weekend we start to see our first upper 80s for highs.

Next week even warmer on Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the low 90s. A cold front in the middle of the week brings us back down to the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

San Angelo

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Robert Lee

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eden

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

San Angelo

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Robert Lee

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eden

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News