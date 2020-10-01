KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, October the 1st.

A warm day with temperatures getting to the upper 80s and winds from the East. Lows get back down into the low 50s for tomorrow morning. Winds continue from the East allowing for mid 80s for the end of the week. Saturday it gets back above normal with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy conditions on Saturday with winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts at 25 miles per hour.

Sunday another switch in winds from the East brings mid 80s back for highs. Then we set up a quite weather pattern with winds from the South bringing upper 80s for highs. Clear evenings brings lows in the mid 50s and low 60s.