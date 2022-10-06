Increased cloud coverage as moisture increases through West Texas. Showers and storms are still staying off to the northwest, though a few showers tried to develop out in northwestern parts of the Concho Valley towards Sterling and Coke Counties. The high pressure over central and eastern parts of Texas continue to suppress development. Temperatures continue to heat up into the 80s of the region. Overnight lows will cool back down into the mid to upper 50s with some partly cloudy skies.

Slightly cool heading into the weekend as afternoon highs cool by a few degrees for Saturday and Sunday. The slow moving cold front begin moving through the area early next week increasing rain chances across the Concho Valley with Columbus Day expected to see the best chance of scattered showers and storms.

Tropical Depression Thirteen has developed in the southern Caribbean, good news for the Gulf Coast states and as the storm will strengthen to Hurricane, but is expected to stay to the south and making landfall in Central America.