Temperatures will stay slightly above average going into the weekend with some spotty showers and storms expected late Friday. Best rain chances will stay in the eastern parts of the Concho Valley.

This weekend, two pushes of colder air will move into the state. The first will move through late Saturday, producing showers and storms along the cold front. Sunday, the second push of colder air moves into the region. Temperatures will plunge into 40s and 50s for afternoon highs to start the workweek.