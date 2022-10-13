Our temperatures increased today with highs reaching the upper 80s today, but we will still cool down tonight with our lows dropping into the mid 50s.

Tomorrow similar conditions will continue with highs in the mid 80s and lows cooling into the mid 50s.

Friday we will continue the warming trend getting into the 90s for afternoon highs and then dropping into the lower 60s for overnight lows.

Saturday our temperatures will be seeing the 90s again with breezy conditions, and rain chances will pick up on Saturday night.

On Sunday we will see a slight decrease in temperatures as a cold front approaches the Concho Valley. Our rain chances will start to increase up to 60%. Afternoon highs for the area will fall into the low 80s and overnight lows will return to the upper 50s.

For the beginning of next week we will continue to cool down dropping our afternoon highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s for the area and overnight lows drop into the mid 50s. Rain chances will stick around as well.