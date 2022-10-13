Afternoon highs reached the mid 80s today for the Concho Valley. Tonight we will drop into the lower 50s for overnight lows.

Tomorrow we will reach the upper 80s for afternoon highs and only drop into the mid 60s for overnight lows.

For the start of your weekend we will continue these slightly over average temperatures, again reaching the upper 80s and lows falling into the mid 60s. We will also be seeing breezy conditions as a cold front is approaching our area.

Sunday we start seeing the effects of the cold front headed our way we will start seeing our rain chances increase and the breezy conditions will stick around. Our afternoon highs will be dropping into the lower 80s and overnight lows returning to the mid 50s again.

Monday our temperatures continue to fall, with our afternoon highs in the upper 60s; rain chances stay in place and breezy conditions continue as well.

Tuesday our rain chances drop to 20% and our breezy conditions disappear, but we still see our afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

For the rest of your extended forecast our afternoon highs raise into the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.