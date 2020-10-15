KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, Ocotber the 15th

After the cold front this morning temperatures are feeling fall like with mid to upper 70s. Overnight temperatures get on the chilly side with lows in the mid 40s. Strong winds have been persistent all day and will continue into the night from the North 5 to 10 miles per hour. Friday highs and lows stay the same as Thursday with 70s for highs and lows in the 40s.

The weekend has a mix of warming up and cooling off. Saturday warm air comes back with lows 80s. Sunday a weak cold front barely gets to the Concho Valley with 70s for highs. Next week we warm back up to the 80s.

