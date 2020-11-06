KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, November the 5th

Another warm day with more low 80s for highs across the Concho Valley. A few areas did only see upper 70s. The warm temperatures continue into the overnight hours with lows getting to the low 50s. For Friday and Saturday winds come more from the South East. This brings more upper 70s across the Concho Valley for highs.

Another couple of warm days in the low 80s Sunday and Monday. This is before a cold front early Tuesday. The cold front keeps the Concho Valley dry. Highs behind the front get back to normal this time of year with low 70s.