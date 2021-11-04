KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, November the 4th

Overcast skies have kept our temperatures cool. Highs are in the mid to low 50s. Clouds are slowly clearing out headed into the evening. Overnight lows get to the upper 30s. It stays this cool for the end of the week with upper 60s. The weekend temperatures warm back up to the mid 70s. Winds are coming from the South, warming the Concho Valley back to normal November temperatures.
San Angelo52°F Cloudy Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Robert Lee51°F Cloudy Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Eldorado49°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 2 mph NE
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ESE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Mertzon49°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Eden49°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
