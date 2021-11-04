KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, November the 4th

(NEXSTAR) – Health officials in one Texas city are trying to figure out how two children under the age of 12 received adult doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dorothy White, the City of Garland's public & media relations director, confirmed to Nexstar that the children were both given an injection of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday, Oct. 31. – two days before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved shots for children ages 5 to 11.