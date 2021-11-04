KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, November the 4th

Weather

Overcast skies have kept our temperatures cool. Highs are in the mid to low 50s. Clouds are slowly clearing out headed into the evening. Overnight lows get to the upper 30s. It stays this cool for the end of the week with upper 60s. The weekend temperatures warm back up to the mid 70s. Winds are coming from the South, warming the Concho Valley back to normal November temperatures.

Cloudy

San Angelo

52°F Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Robert Lee

51°F Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eldorado

49°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
2 mph NE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Mertzon

49°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eden

49°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

