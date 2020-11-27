KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, November the 26th

Thanksgiving is warm with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and a few low 80s. Overnight lows are getting cool with mid 40s.

Friday a cold front brings normal lows for this time of year. Highs get to the low 60s with a few rain chances late Friday. Saturday is cooler with mid 50s and more showers early in the day. Low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s stay for the area through next week.

Temperatures for the rest of the week stay in the low 60s. Lows get down to freezing for a few starts to the days.

