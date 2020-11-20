KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, November the 19th

A warm day with mid 70s and clear skies for the Concho Valley. Overnight lows are on the chilly side with low 50s and clouds rolling for the morning. The Concho Valley weather pattern stays quiet with no changes through the week. Highs stay in the mid 70s and lows slowly warming into the upper 40s and few low 50s.

After a quiet week, a cold front on Sunday brings cool air and rain chances. Highs drop down to the low 70s and lows are going to get into the 30s. Sunday a few showers move across the Concho Valley. The coldest day is Monday with low 60s and a few upper 50s for highs. A few quick warm ups and cool downs come through the week of Thanksgiving.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.