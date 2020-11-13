KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, November the 12th

After a chilly start to the day with some lows getting to the mid 40s it warmed up nicely to the upper 70s and a few low 80s. Friday a shift in winds cools most of us back down to the mid 70s. Overnight and early Saturday isolated rain chances are expected in the northern part of the Concho Valley.

The cool air does not come back until Sunday with winds come from the North and a high pressure sets up in the north. Sunday and Monday highs are in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine. As the high pressure moves East warm temperatures slowly get back to the mid 70s.