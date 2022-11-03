A beautiful day for the Concho Valley, as we are seeing temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s throughout the afternoon, maxing out in the low 80s. We have been seeing some breezy conditions today out of the south at 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. We will cool down into the lower 60s tonight for overnight lows and winds continue at 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

For our Friday forecast- possible showers in the morning for our eastern counties, but only at 20%, and they don’t stick around too long. We will decrease our afternoon highs into the mid 70s, and will continue winds out of the south shifting out of the north at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. We will cool down into the mid 40s for overnight lows on Friday night.

For the start of our weekend, winds will start to die down on Saturday, we will have afternoon highs in the upper 70s once again. We will see clear blue skies across the Concho Valley, and we will cool down into the upper 40s and lower 50s for overnight lows.

For our Sunday we will continue our sunny conditions with afternoon highs increasing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our overnight lows also increase, only cooling down into the mid to upper 50s.