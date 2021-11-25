KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday November 25th

Cooler for your Thanksgiving with those breezing conditions in the afternoon. Highs topped out in the upper 50s. Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid 30s across the area but winds will calmer going into the overnight hours and into tomorrow.

Friday, cool and calm with cloudy conditions staying in place. Temperatures will barely get into the lower 60s during the afternoon. The area will fortunately stay dry for anyone heading out for any Black Friday sales.

Saturday, increased moisture from the southwest will increase rain chances across the Concho Valley. Showers will persist throughout the late morning and most of the day with conditions beginning to dry out in the overnight hours.

Sunday and into next work week, temperatures will warm back up into the lower 70s and skies will begin to clear out.

Clear

San Angelo

42°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
2 mph NNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

43°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 39°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

41°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
