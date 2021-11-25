KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday November 25th

Cooler for your Thanksgiving with those breezing conditions in the afternoon. Highs topped out in the upper 50s. Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid 30s across the area but winds will calmer going into the overnight hours and into tomorrow.

Friday, cool and calm with cloudy conditions staying in place. Temperatures will barely get into the lower 60s during the afternoon. The area will fortunately stay dry for anyone heading out for any Black Friday sales.

Saturday, increased moisture from the southwest will increase rain chances across the Concho Valley. Showers will persist throughout the late morning and most of the day with conditions beginning to dry out in the overnight hours.

Sunday and into next work week, temperatures will warm back up into the lower 70s and skies will begin to clear out.