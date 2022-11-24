A pleasant weather day for our Thanksgiving with highs in the mid 60s for the Concho Valley. We have been seeing some windy conditions though, out of the north at 15 mph. Leading into tonight we’ll start to see some showers make their way into the area, winds continue out of the north northeast at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Temps are going to cool down into the mid 40s tonight.

Showers continue tomorrow morning, and become more widespread as we receive showers all day long. We won’t warm up too much as we only get into the mid to upper 40s. Breezy conditions also continue tomorrow afternoon out of the north at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Showers lessen as we go into Friday night as we see more scattered as opposed to widespread rain. Temps cool down into the upper 30s for lows.

Saturday morning we see more isolated showers and more prominent for our eastern counties as a second wave comes through. Temps warm up as we see the mid 50s for highs. Breezy conditions stick around as well, and we cool down into the low 40s for lows.