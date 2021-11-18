KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday November 18th

A freeze warning is in effect for parts of the Concho Valley from midnight tonight until 8 AM Friday morning. The northern parts of the Concho Valley could see temperatures falling into the lower 30s this evening and overnight. Today we saw afternoon highs in the lower 60s and upper 50s, much cooler and feeling fall like across the state.

Friday winds will begin to turn out of the southwest, allowing for temperatures to begin climbing back up into the 70s through the weekend.

Sunday night another cold front arrives, not as strong as this last one, but will cool off the area and bring those afternoon highs back down into the 60s going into Monday and the short work week ahead.

Thanksgiving, another cold front is expected to move through the state of Texas and unlike the past few, this one will have the rain chances associated with it. Just a 20% chances at this time, the models still show some disagreement with timing and placement, but the southeastern parts of the Concho Valley would likely have the better chances of seeing some showers and storms.