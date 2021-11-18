KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday November 18th

Weather

A freeze warning is in effect for parts of the Concho Valley from midnight tonight until 8 AM Friday morning. The northern parts of the Concho Valley could see temperatures falling into the lower 30s this evening and overnight. Today we saw afternoon highs in the lower 60s and upper 50s, much cooler and feeling fall like across the state.

Friday winds will begin to turn out of the southwest, allowing for temperatures to begin climbing back up into the 70s through the weekend.

Sunday night another cold front arrives, not as strong as this last one, but will cool off the area and bring those afternoon highs back down into the 60s going into Monday and the short work week ahead.

Thanksgiving, another cold front is expected to move through the state of Texas and unlike the past few, this one will have the rain chances associated with it. Just a 20% chances at this time, the models still show some disagreement with timing and placement, but the southeastern parts of the Concho Valley would likely have the better chances of seeing some showers and storms.

Clear

San Angelo

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Generally clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

35°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eldorado

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Mostly clear. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Mertzon

40°F Fair Feels like 40°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Eden

41°F Fair Feels like 41°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

