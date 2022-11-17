Warmer temps today compared to what we’ve been seeing lately. We saw clear skies today. Winds were out of the south and will continue out of the south tonight at about 5 mph. We return to our chilly temps tonight as our lows reach the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tomorrow we will see a drop in our afternoon highs as we only warm up to the upper 40s. We will also see increased cloud coverage across the area. Winds out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph that will become east northeast by the afternoon hours. Isolated showers are expected for Friday night as we pass sunset. As temps drop as we head to our overnight temps we have a possibility to see some winter precip. This will continue into Saturday morning. Though for Friday night lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s expected.

Starting Saturday off with rain chances again and possible wintery type mixes as we continue our freezing temps through the morning hours; more prominent for our Northern part of the Concho Valley. Really chilly temps for the rest of the day as well only rising up to the low 40s. Really important to layer up for this cold day. Winds out of the northeast at 10 mph, throughout the afternoon and calming as we go into the evening. Overnight lows continue in the low 30s and possible upper 20s.

Sunday our temps increase ever so slightly as we see highs in the upper 40s. Possible showers as we get into our afternoon hours as well, at 20% across the area that will push off the the east and out of the area by Monday morning. Overnight lows increase and will be in the upper 30s, finally out of the freezing temps.