KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday November 11th

Cool and Clear across the Concho Valley this Veteran’s Day. Temperatures this afternoon got up into the upper 60s and lower 70s for afternoon highs. The great weather continues into this evening as some local area high school begin their playoff runs here in the region. If you are planning to head out to some of the area games, the light jacket might be a good call as temperatures will fall into the 50s after sunset and in the 40s overnight.

Friday will look very similar to the today with clear skies and cool temperatures. Some breezy conditions during the afternoon hours as winds will turn from the northeast.

This weekend, high pressure and upper level ridging will settle into the state of Texas allowing the quiet weather pattern to persist into the weekend and next week.